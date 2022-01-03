Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for her 'fake laugh', netizens say ....

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses that we have in the country. Be it her personal life or professional life, she has always been vocal about her thoughts. However, the actress is now being trolled for her ‘fake’ laugh.

In a recent video, Alia Bhatt can be seen laughing while posing for the cameras. The video of the same has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. As soon as this video was uploaded, social media users started trolling the actress. One of them wrote, “Jabardasti ki hassi,” while another mentioned, “Iss ki hassi dekh kr pata ni kyu dard hota.”

One of the trolls mentioned, “She once said pointed fingers at Deepika saying how can someone always have a laughing, hair flying airport look! Look at her trying so hard.” Meanwhile, another person commented, “Laugh is very fake, only for cameras.”

Watch video:

On the personal front, Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor. She often shares pictures with him on Instagram. The couple will be sharing the screen together for the first time as leads in their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, the most awaited film of 2022.

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is an epic, fantasy, adventure drama whose motion poster was launched a few days back in Delhi by the trio. The film is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022.