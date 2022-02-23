Alia Bhatt quotes Bhagavad Gita in her sassy reply to Kangana Ranaut's 'papa ki pari' comment

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming biographical crime drama film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles with Ajay Devgn playing a pivotal cameo.

When Alia was promoting the song 'Meri Jaan' from the film in Kolkata recently, she was asked to comment on her fellow actress Kangana Ranaut attacking her in the latter's recent Instagram Stories. As quoted in PTI, Alia Bhatt responded to the 'Manikarnika' actress with a quote from Bhagavad Gita saying, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is in action. That's all I want to say."

For the unversed, Kangana took to her Instagram handle on Sunday (February 20) and posted two Stories slamming Alia, Karan Johar, and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' without taking any names directly. In her first Story, she had written, "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office...For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act...Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films...Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power".

The 'Panga' actress didn't just stop at this and continued to blame Karan Johar for promoting nepotism in Bollywood as she wrote, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo To who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release...People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."



After having an international premiere at Berlinale, the 72nd International Berlin Film Festival, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releases in cinemas across the world on February 25.