Alia Bhatt flexes ‘boyfriend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s photography skills in latest post - Check out here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a habit of setting relationship goals for their followers. When the two are photographed together, they make it a point to smile for the cameras. They frequently travel together and attend star-studded events.

Alia and Ranbir recently went on a nature trip to ring in the New Year 2022, and their images show that they had a fantastic time.

Alia has now shared a couple more photos from the trip, demonstrating Ranbir's photography skills.

She captioned the post as, “casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills.”

Take a look-

In a post earlier, Alia Bhatt shared a carousel post of the best moments of 2021, and her beau Ranbir Kapoor is included in the post. Alia shared the post and said, "giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy...stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year."

In her post, apart from Ranbir, we see a picturesque sunset moment, lions, a giraffe, and Alia posing it with her cute smile. Alia has an interesting lineup of movies, she will also star in Zoya Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Apart from 'RRR,' 'Jee Le Zaraa,' Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiadwadi,' 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir, 'Darlings,' and 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.