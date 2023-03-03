Alia Bhatt flaunts her nose ring at Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot in Kashmir, leaked video goes viral

Alia Bhatt/Twitter

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently in Kashmir shooting the final song sequence for Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A couple of photos and videos from their shoot have been leaked and are spreading like wildfire on social media.

Alia is seen wearing a red turtleneck sweater and a matching red blazer. In one photo, the actress is seen flaunting her nose ring as she poses with a fan for a selfie, while she is seen sitting in a car while shooting the song in another video. One of her fan accounts on Twitter shared the actress's picture and clip.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the Karan Johar directorial also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film sees Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh pairing up again after their chemistry was loved in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in 2019.

The romantic comedy marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, was released in 2016. Pritam, who composed chartbuster tracks such as Channa Mereya, Bulleya, and The Breakup Song, is also composing music for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Initially slated to release in Valentine's Week on February 10, the film was pushed ahead two months and its new release date was announced as April 28, 2023. However, when Mani Ratnam announced that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be hitting the theatres worldwide on the same date, Karan Johar again postponed his film and now, Alia and Ranveer-starrer will arrive in theatres on July 28, 2023.



