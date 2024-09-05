Alia Bhatt felt ‘very insecure’ of this actress; not Deepika, Katrina, Kareena, Priyanka or Shraddha

Alia Bhatt revealed feeling 'very insecure' of this Bollywood diva and not Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif.

Today, Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest stars in India. The actress has made her mark in Bollywood with films like Highway, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more and continues to impress audiences with her performances. However, during her initial days, the actress felt insecure of this actress.

The actress who made Alia Bhatt insecure recently made her comeback and wooed the audience with her performance. She is not Deepika, Katrina, Kareena, or Shraddha but Parineeti Chopra.

During one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, when asked about her weakness, Alia said, “There are times that you do feel insecure, and I feel that’s very important for me because then I work harder.”

When asked who makes her insecure, Alia Bhatt named Parineeti Chopra. “I think she’s fantastic. I think she’s so good that I wish I was that good. She’s so effortless, and her command over the language is something that I love.”

Later, in an interview with IANS, Parineeti Chopra replied to Alia's comment and said, “Alia and I are good friends. In fact, she always tells me these things. So when she said this on the show, I felt good that she praised me. I even gave her a call and told her that she doesn’t need to feel insecure because I feel Alia will be a very big star.”

She further praised her and said that if she wouldn't have been an actress, she would have been an Alia Bhatt fan said, "would not have been an actress, then as an audience, I would have been an Alia Bhatt fan. But as an actress, I know she is very crafty, very good looking, and has a great screen presence.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film is co-produced by Karan Johar Apoorva Mehta, Soumen Mishra, and Alia Bhatt under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, and also stars Vedang Raina in a key role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11.

Parineeti Chopra on the other hand was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila, wherein her performance was much appreciated by the audience. The actress is now exploring her singing talent.

