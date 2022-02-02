Alia Bhatt exudes boss lady vibes in new poster of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', trailer to release on THIS date

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her next film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', a biographical crime-drama film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress unveiled the new poster of the film, scheduled to release on February 25, on her social media and announced the trailer date as well.

Taking to her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday, 2 February, the actress shared the new poster. She captioned the same as "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu. Trailer out on 4th February #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February 2022" and added a sparkling moon and silver heart to it. Alia is exuding boss lady vibes in the fantastic poster.

People flocked to the comments section showering their love and praise for the actress' latest look. But, it was Alia's mother Soni Razdan's comment that caught our attention. Alia's real-life mother Razdan, who also portrayed her reel-life mother in 'Raazi', dropped a series of claps, red hearts, and eyes filled with heart emojis.



In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia Bhatt's titular character is reportedly modeled after the real-life personality Gangubai Kothewali who was sold into prostitution at a young age and ran a brothel in the red-light area of Kamathipura in Mumbai. Based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', the film features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal cameos.

Among the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry, Alia Bhatt will be seen on the big screen after almost three years since her last theatrical release was 'Kalank' in April 2019. Her last movie 'Sadak 2' was released on a major OTT platform in 2020 and was panned by the critics and the audience. The actress will be back on the big screen in March as well with S. S. Rajamouli's much-awaited period-action drama 'RRR'.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last film was the 2018 period romantic drama 'Padmaavat' featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in leading roles. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', whose trailer releases on February 4, is the first collaboration between the 'Devdas' director and the 'Highway' actor.