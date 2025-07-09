Alia Bhatt's ex-assistant, arrested for cheating, also duped this actress's mother: 'She caused a great deal of financial loss'

Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera Rautela also revealed that during her time with the family, Vedika Shetty had falsely claimed to be related to popular actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty.

Urvashi Rautela’s mother, Meera Rautela, has revealed shocking details about Vedika Shetty, Alia Bhatt’s former assistant, who has been arrested for cheating her of Rs. 77 lakh. Rautela’s mother also had a troubling experience with Vedika Shetty, who once served as Urvashi’s personal assistant. In a shocking revelation, Meera shared how Vedika was allegedly involved in theft running into lakhs of rupees from the Rautela family. She had reported the incident to the police some time ago and has now spoken out about the disturbing details of her ordeal.

Speaking to IANS, Meera said, "Vedika Shetty was employed as a 24/7 executive assistant to my daughter during 2015-2017. She was hired to assist Urvashi during her reign after returning from Miss Universe in Las Vegas and subsequently during the handover of Miss Universe India crown in 2016. At this time, she was entrusted with various responsibilities, starting from Urvashi's wardrobe, heavy gowns and personal belongings. However, soon we realized that she had engaged in multiple acts of theft and deceit which caused a great deal of financial loss to the family."

She further added, "During the Miss Universe India crown handover ceremony in 2016, my mother traveled from Nainital to our residence in Mumbai to attend the event. While she was staying at our home, Vedika Shetty, who had access to our house as Urvashi's assistant stole a significant amount of money (amounting to lakhs of rupees) from my mother’s briefcase. This incident occurred when my mother was temporarily away from her belongings during her visit to the doctor and Vedika took advantage of her absence to commit the theft. Not just that, during the same crown handover ceremony in 2016, I was at the fitting sarees for the red carpet event with my tailor. My purse was left in the care of Vedika Shetty, as she was assisting with the preparations. While standing in front of a mirror, I personally witnessed Vedika Shetty stealing money from my purse. When confronted, she denied the act, but I was certain of what I saw. This incident further raised suspicions about her conduct.”

Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera also revealed that during her time with the family, Vedika Shetty had falsely claimed to be related to popular actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty. She added that the entire episode had caused immense financial and emotional strain on their family, particularly affecting Urvashi’s grandmother.

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued by the Mumbai Police, Alia Bhatt's former secretary, Vedika Shetty, has been arrested by the Juhu Police in connection with a Rs 77 lakh fraud case involving the actress. Shetty allegedly forged Alia’s signature and carried out a financial fraud amounting to Rs. 76.9 lakh over a span of two years. Employed as Alia's secretary between 2021 and 2024, she was responsible for managing the actress’s financial paperwork, overseeing payments, and organising her schedule during that period.

