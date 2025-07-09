Alia Bhatt's ex-assistant, arrested for cheating, also duped this actress's mother: 'She caused a great deal of financial loss'

Twitter
  • Home
  • Latest News
    • submenu-imgIND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women
    • submenu-imgIndian Railways to launch 1,000 new trains by 2030, will launch India's first bullet train in..., Ashwini Vaishnaw details ambitious plans
    • submenu-imgBIG jolt to Elon Musk as this Islamic nation bans X's AI chatbot Grok due to...; not Pakistan, UAE or Saudi Arabia, it is...
    • submenu-imgReliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani delays launch of India's most anticipated stock due to...
    • submenu-imgLoP Rahul Gandhi claims Maharashtra polls were rigged in BJP's favour, says 'they want to repeat it in Bihar' but...
  • WAA 2025
  • Webstory
    • submenu-imgWhy these 17 medicines should be flushed after expiry and not trashed
    • submenu-img7 amazing images of cosmology captured by NASA
    • submenu-imgOTT releases in July 2025: From Aap Jaisa Koi to Special Ops Season 2
    • submenu-img5 mushrooms found in India with proven health benefits
    • submenu-imgMeet Jaguarundi, daytime hunting cat that looks like an otter
  • Videos
    • submenu-imgKerala Nurse Nimisha Priya: Indian Nurse Set To Be Executed In Yemen On July 16 For Murder Charge
    • submenu-imgBharat Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Shut As 25 Crore Workers Strike? Here’s What to Expect
    • submenu-imgKolkata Rape Case: BJP Alleges TMC MLA Shielding Accused, FIR Tampered
    • submenu-imgHimachal News: Death Toll Hits 80 Amid Monsoon Havoc; Heavy Rain Alert For Shimla, Kullu, Mandi
    • submenu-imgUAE Golden Visa For Rs 23 lakh: How Indians Can Apply Lifetime Residency Without Investment?
  • Business
    • submenu-imgReliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani delays launch of India's most anticipated stock due to...
    • submenu-imgMeet man, who started out by earning Rs 700, survived by eating single bun everyday, later founded bakery business worth Rs..., he is...
    • submenu-imgMeet Sabih Khan, Indian-origin man named Apple's new Chief Operating Officer, he was born in..., CEO Tim Cook calls him...
    • submenu-imgSBI, BOB, PNB, other banks announce new changes in saving accounts; customers will no longer be required to...; know details
    • submenu-img'Can we connect?’: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal turns customer support agent after...
  • Photos
    • submenu-imgDeepika Padukone to Radhikka Madan: Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life
    • submenu-imgIndia’s first AI rock band unveils debut single, Achyutam Keshavam: Everything you need to know about virtual bandmates
    • submenu-imgAmid backlash against SRK, Salman Khan, these actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films
    • submenu-imgPankaj Tripathi to Jaideep Ahlawat: These Bollywood stars once worked as watchmen, farmers, now they earn in crores
    • submenu-imgMeet Salman Khan's co-star, who bagged debut film with school fashion show photo, divorced after 27 years of marriage, has kid via...
  • India
    • submenu-imgIndian Railways to launch 1,000 new trains by 2030, will launch India's first bullet train in..., Ashwini Vaishnaw details ambitious plans
    • submenu-imgLoP Rahul Gandhi claims Maharashtra polls were rigged in BJP's favour, says 'they want to repeat it in Bihar' but...
    • submenu-imgWho is Monika Kapoor? Woman extradited from US by CBI after 26 years, she is charged with…
    • submenu-imgHow can Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya be saved from July 16 execution in Yemen? Know what family, government are doing
    • submenu-imgHow were 141 people killed in Morbi? Earlier incidents of bridge collapse in Gujarat
  • Education
    • submenu-imgMeet IAS Tripti Kalhans, DU grad who cleared UPSC exam in fifth attempt, secured AIR..., she is from...
    • submenu-imgCBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025 for Class 10th, 12th released, here's step-by-step guide to download hall ticket
    • submenu-imgAfter UPSC toppers IAS Tina Dabi, Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media
    • submenu-imgMeet Vijay Vardhan who failed 35 times, then cracked civil services exam twice to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..., he is currently posted in...
    • submenu-imgMeet engineer turned IAS, who once worked as IFoS officer, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., he is currently posted in...
  • Automobile
    • submenu-imgThis luxury car is first choice of Indians, even left BMW, Jaguar, Audi behind in sales, it is...
    • submenu-imgKia India unveils Carens Clavis: Check features, design changes, price and more; bookings open on...
    • submenu-imgTesla CEO Elon Musk launches most affordable Cybertruck, but it costs Rs 830000 more than older version, it is worth Rs...
    • submenu-imgPlanning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Prices set to rise by 4% from...
    • submenu-imgAudi launches Audi RS Q8 2025 in India: Know price, specifications and unique features
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bharat Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Shut As 25 Crore Workers Strike? Here’s What to Expect

Bharat Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Shut As 25 Crore Workers Strike? Here’s What to Expect

Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Alleges TMC MLA Shielding Accused, FIR Tampered

Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Alleges TMC MLA Shielding Accused, FIR Tampered

IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women

IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone to Radhikka Madan: Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life

5 Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life

India’s first AI rock band unveils debut single, Achyutam Keshavam: Everything you need to know about virtual bandmates

India's new media giant launches first-of-Its-kind AI music - full details here

Amid backlash against SRK, Salman Khan, these actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films

These actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Alia Bhatt's ex-assistant, arrested for cheating, also duped this actress's mother: 'She caused a great deal of financial loss'

Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera Rautela also revealed that during her time with the family, Vedika Shetty had falsely claimed to be related to popular actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 09, 2025, 03:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Alia Bhatt's ex-assistant, arrested for cheating, also duped this actress's mother: 'She caused a great deal of financial loss'
Vedika Shetty-Urvashi Rautela

TRENDING NOW

Urvashi Rautela’s mother, Meera Rautela, has revealed shocking details about Vedika Shetty, Alia Bhatt’s former assistant, who has been arrested for cheating her of Rs. 77 lakh. Rautela’s mother also had a troubling experience with Vedika Shetty, who once served as Urvashi’s personal assistant. In a shocking revelation, Meera shared how Vedika was allegedly involved in theft running into lakhs of rupees from the Rautela family. She had reported the incident to the police some time ago and has now spoken out about the disturbing details of her ordeal.

Speaking to IANS, Meera said, "Vedika Shetty was employed as a 24/7 executive assistant to my daughter during 2015-2017. She was hired to assist Urvashi during her reign after returning from Miss Universe in Las Vegas and subsequently during the handover of Miss Universe India crown in 2016. At this time, she was entrusted with various responsibilities, starting from Urvashi's wardrobe, heavy gowns and personal belongings. However, soon we realized that she had engaged in multiple acts of theft and deceit which caused a great deal of financial loss to the family."

She further added, "During the Miss Universe India crown handover ceremony in 2016, my mother traveled from Nainital to our residence in Mumbai to attend the event. While she was staying at our home, Vedika Shetty, who had access to our house as Urvashi's assistant stole a significant amount of money (amounting to lakhs of rupees) from my mother’s briefcase. This incident occurred when my mother was temporarily away from her belongings during her visit to the doctor and Vedika took advantage of her absence to commit the theft. Not just that, during the same crown handover ceremony in 2016, I was at the fitting sarees for the red carpet event with my tailor. My purse was left in the care of Vedika Shetty, as she was assisting with the preparations. While standing in front of a mirror, I personally witnessed Vedika Shetty stealing money from my purse. When confronted, she denied the act, but I was certain of what I saw. This incident further raised suspicions about her conduct.”

Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera also revealed that during her time with the family, Vedika Shetty had falsely claimed to be related to popular actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty. She added that the entire episode had caused immense financial and emotional strain on their family, particularly affecting Urvashi’s grandmother.

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued by the Mumbai Police, Alia Bhatt's former secretary, Vedika Shetty, has been arrested by the Juhu Police in connection with a Rs 77 lakh fraud case involving the actress. Shetty allegedly forged Alia’s signature and carried out a financial fraud amounting to Rs. 76.9 lakh over a span of two years. Employed as Alia's secretary between 2021 and 2024, she was responsible for managing the actress’s financial paperwork, overseeing payments, and organising her schedule during that period.

READ | This superstar went into depression after his last film flopped, attempted suicide twice, was found dead at 39 due to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Doesn't Donald Trump know basic English? His tariff letters full of typos, errors, in letters to Japan, Korea, he wrote...
Doesn't Donald Trump know basic English? His tariff letters full of typos, error
Donald Trump threatens additional 10% duty on countries supporting anti-American policies of BRICS
Donald Trump threatens additional 10% duty on ‘Anti-American policies of BRICS’
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun, 20, was India’s highest-paid child actress, her net worth is Rs...
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun, 20, was India’s highest-paid...
FIR against RCB star pacer after Ghaziabad woman accused him of sexual harassment
FIR against RCB pacer after Ghaziabad woman accused him of sexual harassment
After accusing Shine Tom Chacko of misbehaviour and drug use, Vincy Aloshious says she respects Devara actor more now
After accusing Shine Tom Chacko of drug use, Vincy Aloshious respects him more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone to Radhikka Madan: Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life
5 Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life
India’s first AI rock band unveils debut single, Achyutam Keshavam: Everything you need to know about virtual bandmates
India's new media giant launches first-of-Its-kind AI music - full details here
Amid backlash against SRK, Salman Khan, these actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films
These actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films
Pankaj Tripathi to Jaideep Ahlawat: These Bollywood stars once worked as watchmen, farmers, now they earn in crores
Pankaj Tripathi to Jaideep Ahlawat: These Bollywood stars once worked as....
Meet Salman Khan's co-star, who bagged debut film with school fashion show photo, divorced after 27 years of marriage, has kid via...
Meet Salman Khan's co-star, who bagged debut film with school fashion show photo
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE