Alia Bhatt embraces 'Laddoo Pila szn', wears a gorgeous saree worth Rs...

Alia Bhatt donned a saree with a sleeveless blouse in the 'Laddoo Pila" colour. Check who's the designer and what's the price of her saree.

Actor Alia Bhatt enjoys the wedding festivities of one of her close friends in style. She wears a gorgeous yellow saree welcoming the 'Laddoo Pila season.' Fans praised the celebrity in the comments section, praising her understated yet sophisticated appearance.

Her saree drew a lot of attention on social media and fans are wondering who the designer is and what's the price of it. Good news for you, we found out all the details for you.

Alia shared pictures on Instagram and captioned it "Yellow there." She posted a collage of photos on her story with the caption, "Laddoo Pila szn."

Details of Alia Bhatt's yellow saree:

Alia wore a yellow saree adorned with applique embroidery with house sparrows, banana leaves, and blooming flowers in a variety of hues, including green, red, white, brown, and gold with a back and sleeveless blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline, a cropped hem, and wide shoulder straps. The drape also features elaborate taar work, beaded decorations, and gota patti stitching on the borders. She completed the outfit with beautiful earrings and an emerald and pearl choker necklace. She had her hair styled in a short braid.

The RORKPK actress wore the yellow saree from the Aamod collection by Anavila. It is called the Yellow Bagh Organza Applique Sari. It is priced at Rs 2,50,000.

Fans adored her looks and one person commented "So in love with this cute hairstyle, saree and the hairstyle go so well with each other." Another user wrote "Pretty and that hairstyle is fire."