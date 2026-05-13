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Alia Bhatt earns 'second hand embarrassment' by getting 'brutally ignored' by paps at Cannes Film Festival, netizens say 'none looks interested'

Alia Bhatt marked her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. However, her red carpet appearance made her the soft target of trolls, and netizens are having a field day.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 13, 2026, 11:01 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alia Bhatt earns 'second hand embarrassment' by getting 'brutally ignored' by paps at Cannes Film Festival, netizens say 'none looks interested'
Alia Bhatt on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival
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Actress Alia Bhatt has marked her 2nd appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival runs from May 12–23, 2026, on the French Riviera. As usual, a few Indian celebs also attended the prestigious gala week. Among them is Alia Bhatt. For the opening day appearance, Alia opted for a dreamy peach-pink couture gown, blending classy elegance with romantic aesthetic. Alia walked the red carpet and posed for the paparazzi for photos and videos. However, the reception she received on the carpet has left her fans embarrassed. 

What happened on the Cannes red carpet?

Alia was waving at the paps, but a group of photographers was visibly ignoring her, putting their cameras down. While a few paparazzi did click her, she was generally ignored, and even the actress sensed it. Thus, she turned around and posed for a few mobiles and cameras. The moment went viral, for the wrong reason, making her the meme material for trolls. 

Watch the viral video of Alia Bhatt

Internet reacts to Alia Bhatt's Cannes moment

Internet do got divided over Alia Bhatt's Cannes appearance. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress got trolled, a few fans even defended her. "So embarrassing, man. Cannes is a global movie stage, and this is her 2nd appearance, yet nobody knows her, no pap flashed a single camera at her. Who is she waving at? None looks interested. Serious aura deficit!" Another netizen wrote, "It's so embarrassing how Indian celebs carve international attention, here's Alia Bhatt at Cannes, not even a single cameraman bothered to capture her." 

International media doesn't even know Shah Rukh Khan?

An internet user, who claimed to have interned at Cannes Film Festival, wrote, "I interned at the film festival in France. Believe me, they don’t even know SRK and these actors, no chance they pay themselves to come here, no one invites TBH." One of the netizens wrote, "Not a single man took a photo of her. But she's posing like everyone is watching her. Forget her, they didn't care about SRK, these Bollywood mfs live in delusion that they are global stars." On the work front, Alia's next film will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film will be released in 2027. 

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