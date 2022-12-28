Alia Bhatt drops unseen photos from haldi ceremony, reveals the dish she had during second trimester

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has made sure to end the year 2022 with a special surprise. The Brahmastra star dropped a video in which she shared photos and moments that were not shared on social media. The reel consists of unseen photos from her vacations, pre-wedding festivities, and pregnancy. She also shared moments in which she's posing with her mother Soni Razdan, and her pet cat.

If you keep pausing the reel and observe the photos closely. You will see the dish that Alia had in her second trimester. You will also spot a glimpse of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. The video also includes a few glimpses of her London vacation with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia shared the video with the caption, "Pics that never made it to the gram." The video starts with bubbly Alia holding a camera, and it is followed by a series of photos. The reel also includes a photo of a bowl of Muesli, with the caption "what I ate everyday for three months in my second trimester." Even Ranbir's shirt and hand will be spotted, but for that, you will need an eagle eye to detect it.

Here's the video

As soon as Alia shared the reel, several users praised the unseen photos. A user wrote, "This is the first time i have paused a reel this much." Another user wrote, "Pause .. screenshot .. pause .. screenshot." One of the user wrote, "Kya chiz ho tum khud tumhe maalum nahi hai." A netizen wrote, "Thanks for this Alia. So many beautiful memories u shared. Was looking for Ranbir in all frames but could detected only his hand & shirt."

On the work front, Alia had a fabulous 2022 with Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Alia will bring 2023 with a variety of projects, including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone.



