Alia Bhatt shared an unseen photo of baby Raha on her little one's brirthday with Ranbir Kapoor and internet crashed.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little munchkin, their daughter, Raha Kapoor turned two on Wednesday, November 6. On this special occasion, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared an unseen 'adorable' photo of baby Raha with Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Alia penned a heartfelt note to Raha, wishing Raha would always remain her baby.

The RRR actor shared the pic with the caption, "2 years today and how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old! But I guess that comes with the territory once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever…Happy birthday our life .. you make every day feel like birthday cake."

As soon as Alia shared the photo, it went viral instantly. Several colleagues of the actress also commented on the photo. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy Birthday Raha." Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Sahni Kapoor wrote, "Precious." Sophie Chaudhary wrote, "Happy bday to the cutest girl ever… God bless." Anita Shroff Adjania wrote, "Happiness always." Saba Pataudi wrote, "Mahshallah."

The birthday celebrations of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha on Wednesday turned out to be a star-studded affair as many celebs of B-town came to the bash with their kids. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar also attended the party of Raha. And seems like the trio had a blast at the celebrations of the little one.

Earlier in the day, Kareena also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Raha via a social media post. Kareena shared the perfect family frame featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, and Alia Bhatt from their Diwali celebrations on her Instagram stories. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl Raha." On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, releasing in two parts in Diwali 2025 and Diwali 2027. Alia was last seen in flop Jigra.

Also read: Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's 'wife' who quit films in 12 years, was accused of abandoning her ill father, then...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.