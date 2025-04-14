Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with each other on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 in the same year. The couple fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and will be seen together next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of their fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in 2018 and tied the knot with each other on April 14, 2022 in an intimate traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai. The Ayan Mukerji film was released in the theatres on September 9 in the same year and became a blockbuster. On November 6, 2022, the power couple welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Raha meaning joy, happiness, and peace.

On Monday, Alia dropped a romantic photo with Ranbir on the occaion of their third anniversary on her Instagram. In the picture, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen resting on the Animal actor's shoulders as the latter looked into the camera. Alia captioned the picture, "Home, always. #Happy3", and added three emojis of a yellow heart, two hands making love sign, and hug. Reacting to their photo, Neetu Kapoor dropped two heart emojis and Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor wrote, "The best peeps." Several of their fans wished them Happy Anniversary in the comments section of the viral photo.

Meanwhile, after Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal as the third lead. The romantic drama is slated to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and will clash at the box office with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which will hit theatres a day earlier on March 19. Though it hasn't been officially announced yet, the Geetu Mohandas directorial features a star-studded cast comprising of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Tara Sutaria.

The clash between Love & War and Toxic has been dubbed as "Rama vs Ravana before Ramayana", as Ranbir Kapoor and Yash be seen as Lord Rama and Ravana in the much-awaited Ramayana. Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama, which has Sai Pallavi as Sita, is being made in two parts with Part 1 and Part 2 slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, and Sheeba Chaddha are the other cast members in Ramayana.

