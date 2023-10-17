Headlines

Alia Bhatt shares photos with Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon from National Awards ceremony, calls it 'memory for life'

Alia Bhatt shared photos from the 69th National Film Awards ceremony and called it 'a memory for life'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9 as she received her first National Award. The ceremony for the 69th National Film Awards 2023 was held on Tuesday, October 17, in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. One of the top honours at the ceremony went to Alia Bhatt who bagged the Best Actress award for her work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia shared the honour with Kriti Sanon. For the ceremony, Alia was accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. 

As Alia went on the stage to receive the prestigious award, she bowed down and touched the floor of the stage. The actress looked beautiful in her wedding saree which was in ivory colour. She accessorised the look with a choker neckpiece, and matching earrings and tied her hair in a bun, with white roses. She completed the look with a red bindi and minimal makeup. Alia flashed her smile for the cameras and joined hands. Ranbir donned a black outfit and was clicking pictures of Alia, while the latter received the award.

A few hours after winning the accolade, Alia shared her 'proud moment' on her Instagram. The actress shared photos in which she is holding the honour with the President of India. Droupadi Murmu along with Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur. She also posed with Best Actor winner Allu Arjun, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and Best Actress winner Kriti Sanon. Alia shared the photos, with the caption, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life." 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Soon after Alia dropped the photo, the comment section was floored with congratulations messages. Dia Mirza wrote, "So so so happy and proud. Go Girl." Navya Nanda dropped a heart emoji. Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations." A fan wrote, "Omg this is huge and you deserve it meri jaan mera sab kuch @aliaabhatt. I love you more than my life my sunshine my everything I’m crying." On the work front, Alia will next be seen in director Vasan Bala's action-thriller Jigra' which she is also producing.

