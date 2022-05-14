Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger takes internet by storm, netizens surprised by resemblance in viral video

Celesti Bairagey/Instagram

The internet is puzzled by a viral video of Alia Bhatt's doppelganger. Celebrity lookalikes of Shah Rukh Khan and Johnny Depp have recently gone viral. Now, internet users can't get over how much this woman looks like Alia Bhatt from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Celesti Bairagey shared a video on Instagram of herself dancing and lip-syncing to the song Dholna from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai.The woman wore a white saree and her hair was braided in a bun, similar to Alia Bhatt's. Her ensemble included circular sunglasses and traditional earrings.

While the woman has an eerie similarity to the actress, it appears that the attire and appearance have a lot to do with it. She does, however, have Alia Bhatt's dimples, smile, and complexion.

With over 5.4 million views and 318k likes, her reel has gone viral. Many internet users assumed it was Alia Bhatt herself, dismissing the possibility of a doppelganger.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released in theatres on February 25, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.



Also read: Alia Bhatt's ad with viral 'land kara de' meme guy Vipin Kumar breaks the internet

Excited about his film's streaming on Netflix, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very special film for me and we are humbled by the phenomenal response it has received globally. While the film has encouraged audiences to come back to the theatres, I am elated that the film will now reach even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix."

Apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi also features several remarkable actors, including Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava among others. Also, Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the films to enter the 100-crore club this year.