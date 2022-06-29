Alia Bhatt doesn't reserve Karan Johar-Sara Ali Khan's table at London restaurant; staff denies them entry

Karan Johar-Alia Bhatt-Maniesh Malhotra

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt was spotted having a chill time with her favourite people, filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actress Sara Ali Khan in London. Currently, Alia is shooting for her Hollywood debut film with Gal Gadot. Alia knows how to detox herself from a hectic shoot, hanging around with friends.

Manish shared the image from their get-together, and the trio was looking stunningly stylish. Maniesh captured their moment with Karan and Alia and captioned it saying, "Taking in the London sun @aliabhatt @karanjohar."

Well, they do look stylish, but let's delve further into the story. Before they posed, They were all supposed to have some quiet time at a restaurant, but Alia didn't book tables for them. Sara shared a video where we can see, Karan asking the hotel representative for a table for 4, and the latter denied it straight away. Karan tried to convince Hotelier, but he didn't listen to him. This left Karan embarrassed, but he was also joking over the situation with Sara.

Actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday, announced the news of her pregnancy with a special post on her Instagram account. In the picture, the actress can be seen in a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor, with his back to the camera, wearing a cap. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon. Sharing this post, the Kapoor and Sons actor captioned, "Our baby ..... Coming soon" followed by a heart and sparks emoji. Along with this, she shared another post of a lion family, where the lioness can be seen nudging the lion and the cub is looking at them, indicating that the couple's little cub is on its way