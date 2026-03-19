FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening

US-Israel-Iran War: How will UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Japan secure Strait of Hormuz?

CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race begins

West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee intensifies attack against Election Commission, alleges bias ahead of polls

Watch: Virat Kohli hits towering sixes during RCB nets ahead of IPL 2026 comeback

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India: Delhi Jama Masjid says crescent moon not sighted, confirms date

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: India to celebrate on Saturday, March 21, 2026; Check city-wise Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting time

'Stopped drinking alcohol': Yuzvendra Chahal reflects on career dip, 3 years away from India team

Alia Bhatt ditches promoting nepotism, reveals she will launch outsiders in her production house: 'We've learnt from the best'

No Zomato, Swiggy, maids: Gurugram society warns residents of halting services if dues unpaid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Sanju Samson lead CSK? Ex-India star delivers verdict ahead of IPL 2026

Will Sanju Samson lead CSK? Ex-India star delivers verdict ahead of IPL 2026

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening

Dhurandhar 2 box office day 1: Ranveer's film scores Rs 100 crore opening

CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race begins

CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Alia Bhatt ditches promoting nepotism, reveals she will launch outsiders in her production house: 'We've learnt from the best'

While unveiling the first look of Don't Be Shy, Alia Bhatt shared her vision of her production house with Karan Johar and promised to launch outsiders

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 08:48 PM IST

Alia Bhatt ditches promoting nepotism, reveals she will launch outsiders in her production house: 'We've learnt from the best'
Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Alpha', has shared that she is launching outsiders with her upcoming production. The actress attended the launch of her upcoming production, Don't Be Shy, on Thursday, where she took to the stage and had a fun exchange with her mentor Karan Johar.

The show was unveiled as a part of the Prime Video Play slate event. During the event, KJo told Alia, "You've truly mastered the art of being a season producer already, Alia, because your answers seem beautifully independent of my questions for some reason". Responding to the same, Alia said, "Yes, Karan, because there is a way to launch actors".

KJO then quipped, "And clearly I wouldn't know that, would I? I've never done something like that", referencing how he launched Alia through his production Student of the Year. The actress then said, “Well, what can I say? We've learnt from the best. And the best have always taught us that there is a timing for everything". KJo then said, "I have a very important question to ask you. It's crucial and critical, and it's not on a script. Are they outsiders?" The actress then said, "Yes". KJo told her, "I'm so proud of you".

Talking about Don't Be Shy, the film follows the story of Shyamili 'Shy' Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control. The film is jointly produced by Eternal Sunshine Productions and Chalkboard Entertainment. Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in Alpha along with Sharvari, marking the first female-led action film in the YRF spy universe. Alpha was originally scheduled for December 25, 2025, but then it was pushed to April 2026. Due to the unprecedented business of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film has been pushed again and will now be released on July 10, 2026. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Sanju Samson lead CSK? Ex-India star delivers verdict ahead of IPL 2026
Will Sanju Samson lead CSK? Ex-India star delivers verdict ahead of IPL 2026
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening
Dhurandhar 2 box office day 1: Ranveer's film scores Rs 100 crore opening
US-Israel-Iran War: How will UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Japan secure Strait of Hormuz?
US-Israel-Iran War: European nations, Japan unite to secure Strait of Hormuz
CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race begins
CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race
West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee intensifies attack against Election Commission, alleges bias ahead of polls
West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee intensifies attack against ECI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement