At IFFI 2024, Ranbir Kapoor made a shocking statement about his actress-wife Alia Bhatt. He revealed that when they met for the first time, Alia asked Ranbir 'who Kishore Kumar is?'

Ranbir Kapoor made a huge revelation about his first date with Alia Bhatt, and her knowledge about Bollywood films and music. At the International Film Festival (IFFI), Ranbir Kapoor conducted a masterclass, celebrating the 100th year of his grandfather Raj Kapoor. Veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail conducted the masterclass with Ranbir Kapoor at a packed auditorium.

While interacting with a fan, Ranbir revealed that many of Raj Kapoor's films are getting restored and will be showcased in cinemas as a part of a film festival, celebrating 100 years of the ultimate showman. Ranbir explained why the family has taken the initiative, emphasizing the awareness of classics among the younger generations. He further revealed that when he and Alia went on a date for the first time, she didn't know iconic singer Kishore Kumar. "I'm really hopeful guys that you guys should check out his (Raj Kapoor) work because there are so many who haven't seen his work. I remember the first time I met Alia, she asked me who Kishore Kumar was," leaving the audience stunned with revelation.

Years before Alia Bhatt got heavily trolled for wrongly naming the President of India at Koffee With Karan. Now, with this revelation, Alia might have to hear some nasty trolls for not knowing the iconic Indian singer.

Ranbir seeded the announcement of the Raj Kapoor Film Festival which will happen on 13, 14, and 15 December 2024. The film festival will showcase 10 classics from Raj Kapoor's iconic filmography.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster Animal. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Sai Pallavi. Kapoor will also be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Love & War. In this film, he will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

