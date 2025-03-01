A quick look through Alia Bhatt's Instagram account will reveal no clear images of her daughter Raha anymore. Earlier shared photos of their Jamnagar or Paris trip have also been removed from Instagram. There is one photo of Raha in Alia’s New Year’s Day photo dump, but her face remains hidden.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have always been open-minded about introducing their daughter, Raha Kapoor, to the media and the fans. However, it seems like Alia Bhatt has now changed her mind about the kind of exposure that she wants Raha to have. In an unexpected move, Alia Bhatt has decided to protect her daughter's privacy, removing close to all photos of her from Instagram. Alia Bhatt has deleted all photos of her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha from social media, except for the ones that do not reveal her face.

A quick look through Alia Bhatt's Instagram account will reveal no clear images of her daughter Raha anymore. Earlier shared photos of their Jamnagar or Paris trip have also been removed from Instagram. There is one photo of Raha in Alia’s New Year’s Day photo dump, but her face remains hidden.

While many expected fans to be disappointed with this move, they surprised everyone by showing overwhelming support for the decision.

Many fans discussed the possible reason behind the decision on Reddit, but most of them have been positive. One user wrote, "100% support her here. Never a fan of Alia. Mostly a critic, lol. But there are too many creeps and weirdos on the net. As a parent—whatever she feels as a protective action—she should do it."

Another user wrote, "Honestly, a good decision, and now I hope the paps will realise this and stop bothering them all the time, respect the kid’s privacy and the parent’s decision."

Many have gone on to speculate that the recent incident involving the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan and its after-effects on his son Jeh Ali Khan has influenced Alia Bhatt's choice. One Reddit user wrote, "Saif-Jeh incident has affected them. They have also informed the paparazzi not to click Raha henceforth. Good for them."

