Alia Bhatt dances to RRR song Naatu Naatu with Ayushmann, Aparshakti at Zee Cine Awards; Twitter divided over it

Alia Bhatt, who has impressed audience fans with her performance in Gangubai Kathaiwadi, earned some more accolades for it as she won the Best Actress Award at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 in Mumbai. But that wasn’t the only highlight of the night for Alia, who put up an energetic dance performance to RRR’s chartbuster Naatu Naatu on stage.

The Zee Cine Awards took place on Sunday night in Mumbai and Alia was joined by brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana on stage for her performance. In the now viral video, Alia, clad in a white saree, dances to the Naatu Naatu. While performing the hook step of the popular song, she was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana.

While fans congratulated the actress for her win, they also took a moment to appreciate her dance to Naatu Naatu. One of her fans tweeted, “She’s such a superb performer #AliaBhatt.” Many others praised her performance. However, there were those who were not completely satisfied with the performance and felt that Alia had ‘ruined it’.

Naatu Naatu is picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the two leads of RRR. It has been praised for its electrifying choreography and visuals. The song, composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has won the Best Original Sing award at the Critics Choice Movie Awards, Golden Globes, and the Hollywood Critics Association Awards among others. Alia had an extended cameo in RRR but wasn’t featured in Naatu Naatu.

Alia Bhatt has resumed work after a break she took for the birth of daughter Raha. She will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Raani ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. Other than this, the RRR actress is also going to make her Hollywood debut this year in August with Tom Harper directional Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.