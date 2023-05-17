Alia Bhatt’s ‘cute’ interaction with French fan in South Korea at Gucci Cruise 2024 wins internet

Alia Bhatt interacts with French fan at Gucci Cruise 2024

Alia Bhatt was recently appointed as the global brand ambassador of Gucci and the actress was seen slaying in a black outfit at the Gucci event in Seoul, South Korea. Now, a video is surfacing on the internet wherein Alia Bhatt can be seen interacting with a French fan in South Korea. Her interaction won netizens' hearts.

On Wednesday, Bolly Blinds N Gossip shared a video of Alia Bhatt interacting with French fans in South Korea at Guicci Cruise 2024. In the video, the fan could be seen cheering for the actress as she was seen waiting for her car. The fan said, “Alia, you’re so pretty. I loved your last movie. You were amazing. Please come to France. You have so many fans there.” Alia Bhatt thanked her for the love and also assured her that would visit France and come to her house.

The fan also took to her Twitter account and shared the pictures of Alia Bhatt and wrote, “Alia Bhatt at the Gucci Cruise After Party in Seoul. She Was really kind to me. I will post the post where she talked to me after. All the Korean girls around didn't know her but everyone was amazed by her beauty. “

The video where I talked with Alia. Sorry for my voice and my English I was so stressed bdjejsksb



You can also hear in the second video that korean are saying she is very pretty and asking me who she is.



pic.twitter.com/gbNEG6rrU3 — SEOJUN & ALIA NOTICED ME (@bobxiing) May 16, 2023

She also shared the video of her interaction and wrote, “The video where I talked with Alia. Sorry for my voice and my English, I was so stressed. You can also hear in the second video that Korean are saying she is very pretty and asking me who she is. “

The video where I talked with Alia. Sorry for my voice and my English I was so stressed bdjejsksb



You can also hear in the second video that korean are saying she is very pretty and asking me who she is.



pic.twitter.com/gbNEG6rrU3 — SEOJUN & ALIA NOTICED ME (@bobxiing) May 16, 2023

Reddit users praised the actress for her kindness and humble behavior. One of the comments read, “That’s so sweet.” Another wrote, “Aww this is so cute, the fan was so happy to meet her. So happy to see Alia getting this kind of reaction in a foreign country.” Another commented, “this is so beautiful.” Another wrote, “that’s such a cute interaction.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani helmed by Karan Johar. She will be seen sharing the screen with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in the movie. The romantic-comedy drama also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in key roles. The movie is slated to release on July 28.

Read Alia Bhatt trolled for carrying 'empty' bag at Gucci event in Seoul: 'The purse is meant to hold few things at least'