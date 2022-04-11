Alia Bhatt CONFIRMS her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor? Find out

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to get married in the next week of April. Though there hasn't been any official testimony regarding the big fat Indian wedding, Alia's recent social media activity suggests that the 'Raazi' actress might have just confirmed the speculations regarding her most special day with beau Ranbir.

Popular YouTuber Nick had shared a reel on his Instagram account in which he was seen recreating the scene from Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh', one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in recent times. He can be seen dressed in kurta pyjama in the video running behind a car with an attached banner behind it that read 'Alia Weds Ranbir'.

Last night, Alia reacted to the hilarious video and wrote, "Ded" in the comments section, along with adding a tears of joy emoji. Her comment garnered hundreds of comments and thousand of likes. Nick's amusing reply to Alia's comment also caught the attention of netizens as he wrote, "@aliaabhatt So am I from inside" with a tear flowing from the eye emoji. So, did the 'Highway' actress just confirm her wedding with the 'Rockstar' actor?



READ | Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Childhood crush to real-life romance, a look at couple's love story



Meanwhile, on Sunday, April 10, a new poster of Alia and Ranbir starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' was released. Sharing the romantic poster on his Instagram profile, the film's director Ayan Mukerji called it the 'Love Poster' adding that the initial name of the first part in the planned trilogy was 'Brahmastra Part One: Love'. In his caption, he also teased Ranbir-Alia's wedding as he wrote, "The Time feels Right for it…There is some extra love in the air these days!".

'Brahmastra' will be the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space and it will become even more special if the actors tie the knot with each other next week as then, it would also become the first movie starring the newly married couple. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles, the fantasy adventure epic releases in cinemas on September 9.