In Pic: Alia Bhatt's 'Kala Chashma' moment from Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding festivities goes VIRAL

Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot on November 22. The three-day wedding celebration were attended by many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Krystle D'Souza, Sussanne Khan, and others.

Anushka's mother Anu Ranjan shared a photo from the wedding celebrations on Thursday. Akansha Ranjan, Anu's second daughter and Alia Bhatt's bestie, is seen in the picture. Soni Razdan along with her daughters Alia and Shaheen.

Anu captioned the picture as "Always heart to heart" and Soni Razdan replied "True dat" with heart emojis below the picture. Alia Bhatt can be seen chilling in a pink outfit and black sunglasses in the picture. Akansha is wearing a blue lehenga and her mother is seen wearing a dark blue salwar-kameez in the picture.



Anushka and Aditya had recently appeared in the 'Meri Zindagi Hai' song launched just before their wedding. The couple looked sizziling hot in the video. Anushka had shared the track on her Instagram account with the caption, "#MeriZindagiMein toh @adityaseal hai. Aur aapke?"





Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in S. S. Rajamouli's pan-India project 'RRR', Karan Johar's romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Ayan Mukerji's fantasy fiction 'Brahmastra' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.