Alia Bhatt celebrates 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' 100 CR milestone with vegan burger- See viral pics

Alia Bhatt is on a roll. Her latest film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has won the audience, and after earning 100 crores worldwide, it scored the century at the domestic box office as well. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial has maintained the momentum on the weekdays. Even in the second week, despite facing the competition from 'The Batman,' Bhatt's film remained the first choice of filmgoers.

Owing to the success of the film, Alia decided to celebrate the milestone. Ditching the high-end parties, she celebrated the achievement by treating herself a lip-smacking snack, a vegan burger. Alia shared a carousel post where we can see the actress enjoying the bun, and she posted the images thanking the audience, "Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia...Thank you for all the love."

Check out the post

Although many Bollywood celebrities supported Alia and hailed her performance, Kangana Ranaut took multiple digs at the actress. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 8, Kangana shared the blind article and wrote, "Achcha doodh mein paani to suna tha lekin paani me doodh…hmm… kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi becharon ki…(We have heard about diluting milk with water but here water seems to have been diluted with milk…. the helpless people must have had some compulsions)."

In a recent interview with Sushant Mehta for his YouTube channel, when Alia was asked about what the problem was between Kangana and her, she's heard saying 'I don't understand', and when Alia is questioned further about Kangana and apprised that she has predicted 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will flop, Alia says, "I don't think mere kaan bhi engage karte hai, aakhein toh definitely nahi karti."

Adapted from one of the chapters of S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and starring Ajay Devgn in a pivotal cameo, the biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has collected more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box-office. At the domestic box office, this is the fourth film post-pandemic, to cross the milestone after 'Sooryavanshi,' 'Pushpa The Rise,' and '83.'