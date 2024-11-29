Film actors need to promote their big-budget films quite heavily in Bollywood, and that sometimes gives birth to funny situations.

The Hindi film industry has a pattern. Here, makers spend a lot of money on promoting their films, and it becomes even more when the film has a bigger budget. It’s obvious that the onus of driving such promotions lies with the lead actors who mostly have a solid face value in the market. However, it’s easier said than done because it takes a lot of toll mentally and physically on the actors. Sometimes, this also leads to bizarrely funny situations.

One such situation was created during the promotional drive of Kalank, which was released in April 2019. The lead star-cast of the film—Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur—were promoting the film where Varun was teasing Alia. The two have been friends since their first film—Student of the Year (2012).

Alia got irritated and asked Varun to not play with her hair, but her tongue slipped. Instead of yelling ‘Varun’, she said ‘Ranb…’. She quickly realised her mistake and stopped mid-way, but by then Sonakshi and Aditya had already started laughing. Alia and Ranbir were dating during that time, but they had kept it under wraps. They got married in 2022 and their daughter was born a year later.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in actioner Jigra. Though the film won praise, it was a flop at the box office. Ranbir was last seen in the blockbuster Animal. Varun Dhawan was recently seen making his OTT debut with Citadel: Honey Bunny.

