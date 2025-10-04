Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her BIGGEST troll, makes big statement about their low-key wedding: 'I married him for…'

Alia Bhatt spilt beans about her intimate wedding ceremony and also what makes Ranbir Kapoor her biggest troll.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 02:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her BIGGEST troll, makes big statement about their low-key wedding: 'I married him for…’
Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt has recently made some juicy, surprising, and interesting revelations about her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their low-key wedding that happened in April 2022. Recently, Alia appeared on the chat show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, with her Dulhania franchise co-star Varun Dhawan. It was during this episode that Alia opened up about her relationship with Ranbir and why she calls him the 'biggest troll' of her life.  

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor being her biggest troll, respect in marriage

Speaking about the bond Alia shares with him, she said, "Ranbir and I have a natural friendship, so it was never this like dewy eye or rose-tinted glasses sort of relationship. There was a relationship of best friends. Of course, I married him for a reason because I think he's wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100 per cent of the person I love trolling is him, and the person he loves trolling the most is me." 

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress emphasised that 'respect' is the most important thing in a marriage. "With respect comes all the other things. Whether it's support or love. Respect to me is the most important thing in a marriage, and in a union.”

Alia Bhatt on why they had an intimate wedding ceremony 

The Highway actress also disclosed why they chose to have a private wedding ceremony, rather than a big-fat Indian wedding. Bhatt said, "It's just who we are. We are homebodies, very socially awkward, and we were like It's our wedding day, and we just want the closest people in our lives with us." On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Ramayana Part One, scheduled for Diwali 2026. He will also be working on Animal Park. Alia will be seen in YRF Spy Universe's Alpha, slated for a December 2025 release.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
