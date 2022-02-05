Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘best boyfriend ever’ as he does Gangubai Kathiawadi's namaste pose

As soon as the trailer for her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was out, Alia Bhatt caught the Internet by storm and created a buzz. Alia in her never-before-seen avatar received a lot of praise for Sanjay Leela imitating her Namaste pose from the movie when they asked him about it. Ranbir's entire gesture at the trailer premiere ceremony was adorable and precious.

Alia is overjoyed by Ranbir's effort and has called him the "best boyfriend ever." She expressed her gratitude for Ranbir on Instagram, posting a collage of their images in the same pose. Alia has never been shy about expressing her love for Ranbir, and her Instagram is filled with their photos. The duo is frequently photographed at gatherings and parties.

Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa also star in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada are producing the film (Pen Studios). On February 25, 2022, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which will have its highly anticipated global premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be released in theatres. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be distributed in all international markets outside of India by Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures International.

The period drama stars Alia in the lead character of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and revered madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, and is based from one of the chapters of acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.'