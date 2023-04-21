Headlines

Alia Bhatt calls Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara 'gorgeous,' gifts trendy outfits from her clothing brand

Alia Bhatt sent trendy, colourful outfits from her clothing brand to Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara with a sweet note and even complimented the little one by calling her 'gorgeous.'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Alia Bhatt sent trendy outfits from her clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma, to Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni with a sweet note. Mahesh Babu's daughter decided to thank the actress by donning one of the gifted outfits and sharing the photo on social media. 

Sitara received a parrot green one-piece, another long dress, black top and red-black shorts. Sitara received the gifts with a sweet note that says, "Hi Sitara, we are so happy to see you again. We know you have done some growing up since the last time we met, and we've grown too. So we thought of sending across something to celebrate all the little and big changes that comes with it." 

A post shared by sitara (@sitaraghattamaneni)

Sitara dropped a carousel post on her Instagram and thanked the actress by saying, "Edheads it is!! Thank you @aliaabhatt for making me a part of your family... Couldn't be happier!! Simply love all of them!" Alia saw the post, and she reacted to Sitara's look. The actress shared Sitara's post on her Instagram story, and called her "gorgeous." 

Here's Alia's comment to Sitara

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The movie will release in cinemas on July 28. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. 

 

