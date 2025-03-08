Alia Bhatt had also produced the jailbreak action thriller Jigra, along with Karan Johar. Vasan Bala had directed the 2024 film, which flopped at the box office.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt, produced by Karan Johar, and directed by Vasan Bala, the jailbreak actioner Jigra was released in the theatres on October 11. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also featured Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomber, and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles. Jigra, which was reportedly made on a Rs 90 crore budget, was a massive commercial flop as it earned just Rs 32 crore net in India and Rs 57 crore gross worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

In a recent podcast with Jay Shetty, Alia mentioned about Jigra's box office failure while talking about her dreams. The Raazi actress said, "I'm a very passionate actor, professional producer. I’m passionate about that. I have dreams with regard to my work, which I don’t think ever end. I don’t think I’m ever comfortable, and I really like that about my mind. I had a film released last year that didn’t do really well, and that’s given me a new vigor for a new dream to try and do over. It’s something I feel very charged by. So that’s the professional dream." Sharing her personal dreams, Alia added, "I think, again, to just soak up as many moments as I can with my family with my daughter and, if possible this year, take a solo trip."

After the release, director Vasan Bala had also opened on the film's poor box office performance as he told Fever FM, "Alia is the first choice for every one. She could have been on any other film set, but Jigra, during that time. So she has to make that choice. And she has trusted me with that choice. So it is my responsibility to deliver box office, because we are in the business of filmmaking also. So which is why I need to analyse. Kuch toh hua hai na (Something has happened, right)? Something has happened where people have stayed away, something that they have not bought, something that they didn't feel the need to come to the theatre. If at all any other actor decides to give their time, his or her, then you know, make it worth it."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the action thriller Alpha. Slated to release on December 25 on Christmas, the upcoming film is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. The actress is also currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and is scheduled to release on March 20, 2026.