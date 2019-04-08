Alia Bhatt breaks silence on being criticised for pairing up with Salman Khan in 'Inshallah'

After months of speculations about who will be Salman Khan's leading lady in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming love story, Inshallah, it was finally made official that it's none other than Alia Bhatt. Both the actors are at an all time high owing to the big successes they've seen at the movies in the recent years.

While it was initially reported that Bhansali wanted to cast Priyanka Chopra opposite Salman Khan, finally it was Alia Bhatt who came on board after signing the dotted line. Post the announcement from the makers, Salman and Alia also made it official on their respective social media handles, confirming that they'll be pairing up for the first time on screen for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. While the fresh pair left a section of fans exicted, majority of them didn't seem too convinced about how will this new pairing turn out on screen, especially given the age gap between the two actors.

When Alia was quizzed about the same, the Kalank actress told Pinkvilla, that so far, she has not received any criticism on pairing up with Salman in Inshallah. The actress was quoted as saying, "I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”

Meanwhile, Alia is neck deep in promotions for her upcoming release, Kalank. The Abhishek Varman directorial also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 17.