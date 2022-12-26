Alia Bhatt blushes as Ranbir Kapoor kisses her in new photo from Christmas celebrations

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday early morning shared a string of pictures from her first Christmas celebrations with the Kapoor family post-marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared the pictures which she captioned, "It’s the best time of year .. with the best people the world merry merry always from my family to yours."

In the first picture, actor Ranbir Kapoor could be seen giving a warm back hug to his wife Alia and kissing her on her cheeks as she can’t stop smiling. In the picture, Alia donned a red top with a Santa hat whereas the Besharam actor opted for a white shirt with an olive green beanie cap.

In another picture, Alia shared a snap from the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch in which she could be seen with Ranbir, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Kapoor and Babita.Soon after Alia shared the adorable pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"Aww! The absolute cutest! Merry Christmas Alia to you and yours! ," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Awwww favorite couple."This is sooooo cute," another fan commented. The Brahmastra couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl, Raha, on November 6. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Meanwhile, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar’s next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.