BOLLYWOOD
The 2024 jailbreak action drama Jigra has been the biggest flop of Alia Bhatt as the film earned just Rs 32 crore net in India against its budget of Rs 80 crore.
Alia Bhatt, who celebrates her 32nd birthday on March 15, is among the top superstars in India. After making her debut in Student of the Year in 2012, she has won over the hearts of the audiences and critics with her heartfelt performances. Alia has also starred in multiple blockbusters such as Gully Boy, Raazi, RRR, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani over the years.
However, Alia also had to see a few failures in her Bollywood journey till now. Her biggest flop has been the 2024 jailbreak action drama Jigra, which she had also produced under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Made in a reported budget of Rs 80 crore, the film failed to earn even half of its budget and collected just Rs 32 crore net in India.
Jigra also starred Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, Aditya Nanda, and Vivek Gomber in pivotal roles. In a recent podcast with Jay Shetty, while talking about her professional dreams, Alia had mentioned about Jigra not working at the box office as she said, "I had a film released last year that didn’t do really well, and that’s given me a new vigor for a new dream to try and do over. It’s something I feel very charged by. So that’s the professional dream."
After the release, director Vasan Bala talked about the film's poor box office performance as he told Fever FM, "Alia is the first choice for every one. She could have been on any other film set, but Jigra, during that time. So she has to make that choice. And she has trusted me with that choice. It is my responsibility to deliver box office, because we are in the business of filmmaking also. So which is why I need to analyse. Kuch toh hua hai na (Something has happened, right)? Something has happened where people have stayed away, something that they have not bought, something that they didn't feel the need to come to the theatre. If at all any other actor decides to give their time, his or her, then you know, make it worth it."
Meanwhile, after Jigra's debacle, Alia will hope to bounce back with the action thriller Alpha. Slated to release on December 25 on Christmas, the upcoming film is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. Alpha also stars Sharvari as the second female lead and is being directed by Shiv Rawail.
The actress is currently also shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also features her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and is scheduled to release on March 20, 2026. Alia is reuniting with Bhansali after the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won the National Award for Best Actress.
