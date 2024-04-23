Twitter
Bollywood

Alia Bhatt's biggest flop had 5 stars, was rejected by Deepika, called 'global disaster', ended director's career

This film, which was rejected by Deepika Padukone, became Alia Bhatt's biggest flop.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Alia Bhatt's still from Kalank (Image: Screengrab)
Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses in Bollywood who has given several hits and blockbusters like Raazi, Gangubai Kathiwawadi, Student of The Year, and more. However, the actress also has her fair share of flops, and her biggest flop was a multi-starrer and ended the director's career.

The film we are talking about failed to impress the audience despite having 5 stars and a superhit soundtrack. The film's producer claimed it to be his first 'global disaster'. It is none other than the period drama Kalank. 

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank period romantic drama film produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Set in the pre-independence British era, the film stars an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore, the film collected only Rs 84 crore in India and Rs 146 crore worldwide. Despite crossing the Rs 100-crore mark, the film flopped at the box office. 

The film was Varun Dhawan's first ever flop and Alia Bhatt's biggest flop. Karan Johar, who was the producer of the film opened up on the film's failure and said, "We just released a film that was a global disaster [Kalank]. It was a setback for us." He further added, "I think I should have just literally helmed that film better. I completely believe it’s my failure and no one else’s. This film I don’t think I can ever recover from. I think we gave the film too much colour, too much opulence for the time that it was set in." 

The film had quite a negative impact on the director Abhishek Varman's career. The film became his last and since 2019, he hasn't made any film. Before, Kalank, the actor had made 2 States, which starred Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor and was a big hit. 

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will now be seen in the movie Jigra which also stars Vedant Raina and is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Karan Johar. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. 

