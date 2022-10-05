Alia Bhatt baby shower: Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, others arrive at Vastu for celebration

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

The one and only Alia Bhatt revealed her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor a few months ago. Her loved ones, friends, and admirers were thrilled to hear this.

She and Ranbir have now planned a baby shower at their home Vastu as her due date draws near. Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other celebrities were spotted arriving for the celebration.

Take a look at the photos here:

(All photos: Viral Bhayani)

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt had dropped a photo on her Instagram handle hinting she's expecting her first baby with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alongside a photo from the hospital in which Alia is seen happily looking at a monitor on which a heart emoji has been placed to conceal the actual sonography output, the actress wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Ranbir Kapoor, with his back towards the camera, is seen sitting beside Alia and looking at the monitor as well.

