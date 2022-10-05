Search icon
Alia Bhatt baby shower: Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor pose with father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima and her mother Neetu Kapoor shared pictures with the daddy and mommy-to-be from Alia Bhatt's baby shower on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Credit: Karimsa Kapoor-ranbirkapooruniverse-Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

On Wednesday, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor planned a baby shower at their home Vastu. Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other celebrities arrived for the celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima and her mother Neetu shared pictures with the daddy and mommy-to-be from Alia's baby shower on their social media. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a picture on her story, which she captioned, "Daddy to be," in which she could be seen twinning with her brother Ranbir in ethnic pink outfits.

In another picture, she could be seen posing with her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt in ethnic attires, which she captioned, "Mommy to be."

In the third picture, Riddhima shared a selfie picture with Karisma Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda. Neetu, on the other hand, shared a selfie picture on her story in which she could be seen with her son Ranbir, actor Karisma Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain, which she captioned, "Blessings n gratitude."In the next picture, the Deewar actor shared a picture of the girl gang from the baby shower.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Soon after the pictures of the baby shower were out it got viral on social media. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. She posted a picture that featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes. Talking about Alia`s work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film `Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva` which received positive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Apart from that, she also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023. ( Inputs from ANI)

