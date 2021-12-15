Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji seek blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for their film 'Brahmastra'

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited the holy site Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi ahead of the motion poster launch of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Alia took to her Instagram to share the pictures in which he and Ayan Mukerji can be seen smiling as the duo posed for the camera. The actress looked pretty in her mint-coloured ethnic suit while the director donned a casual look in a black jacket over a printed shirt and white tee with blue denims. Alia captioned the pictures as "blessings.. gratitude .. light" with a folded hands and shining sun emoji.



Ayan Mukerji also shared a picture on his Instagram account in which the director himself is not visible, but his script copy of 'Brahmastra', his most ambitious project is seen in front of a Shiva Lingam. Ayan has previously helmed 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and both the films starred Ranbir Kapoor as the main protagonist.

'Brahmastra' is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood. Its motion poster was launched at the Thyagaraj Sport Complex, a sports stadium in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor, the film's leading hero, also attended the event along with Alia and Ayan. The three-part trilogy is a fantasy adventure thriller backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. The first part titled 'Part One: Shiva' is set to release on 9th September 2022.

Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia has an interesting set of films lined up for release. She begins the year on a high note with two back to back releases. 'RRR', S. S. Rajamouli's period-action drama will hit the theatres in January and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', crime drama film is set to release in February.