Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023: Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor call actress 'stunning, pretty, best girl'

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

From 1990s till date, how 'paradiplomacy' gained momentum in India

'Victory of truth': How Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi's return to Parliament

This actress earned more money than Rajinikanth for a film, not Aishwarya, Priyanka, Samantha, Nayanthara, Deepika

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

From 1990s till date, how ‘paradiplomacy’ gained momentum in India

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

8 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with heartbreaking endings

10 high protein muscle-building foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023: Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor call actress 'stunning, pretty, best girl'

Neetu Kapoor called Alia Bhatt 'stunning' as she made her Met Gala debut in a white gown. Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor also praised the actress.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut look has received a big thumbs up from fashion police, fans, colleagues and of course her family. On Tuesday, The Student of the Year star hit the iconic red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

Netizens loved Alia's look and called her Raha's "princess." Her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, too, reacted to her Met Gala look in the most adorable way. Sharing Alia's picture from Hollywood;s biggest fashion night, Neetu wrote, "Stunning." She also added a red heart emoji to it.

Riddhima shared Alia and Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala pictures and captioned it, " wow and wow! Pretty and fierce."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Katrina Kaif also reacted to Alia Bhatt's photos, she wrote, "so pretty,"  while Kareena Kapoor commented, "The best girl." She also called her 'too beautiful."

After hitting the red carpet, Alia shared details about her white outfit. She revealed that it was made using 1 lakh pearls. Also, her white outfit channelled a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer."Met Gala -- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty...I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer`s 1992 Chanel bridal look.. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I`m so proud to wear you for my first Met," she shared.

Alia teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings, and rings. For the glam, she opted for a center-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

Anaita Shroff, who styled Alia for Met Gala, also shared more details about her overall "princess" look." Let it reign pearls!! Alia zeroed in on a famous corseted couture ball gown look by Karl Lagerfeld worn by Claudia Schiffer as the final Bridal look for Fall 1992 Couture. We then added around 100,000 pearls as a fitting salute to the genius of Karl Lagerfeld by @prabalgurung ! ewelry designer Alice Cicolini x Malabar Gold and Diamonds worked with me closely to create the ring stack.

Creating a modern, fresh interpretation, the knuckle duster is created around a large rose cut, surrounded by tapered, baguette and round diamonds, with a tassel of pearls. While the other hand has rings in our beautiful uncut diamond heritage all the same. Karl famously always liked looking ahead looking at what was next," she wrote.

Anaita continued, "Cutoff custom-made embellished gloves by Outhouse with mini motifs as Karl liked to show in his embroidery and statement earrings. We wanted to highlight Alia`s face by releasing the hair back with a straight and wavy messy look. As our Indian brides always wear flowers in their hair, delicate hand-strung jasmine buds, so today we created these with pearls and a few spikes to add the right amount of danger and sweetness to a bow! Pearl-encrusted hand-embroidered shoes by ASAxSko add the finishing punch. So the objective with makeup was to keep the skin looking really romantic with flushed cheeks but also give it that modern twist with soft ethereal eyes and nude lips."This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first installment series akin to Tom Cruise`s Mission Impossible. (With inputs from ANI)

