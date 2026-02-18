Alia Bhatt announced as presenter at 79th BAFTA Awards 2026, to join Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, Monica Bellucci, and more

Besides Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, whose Manipuri-language film Boong has been nominated in the Best Children's and Family Film category, will also attend the 79th BAFTA Film Awards 2026 on February 22.

Alia Bhatt is set to present an award at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTA Awards. The awards ceremony, officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards, is set to take place on February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall. Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leads the nomination list with 14 nods, while Michael B Jordan and Ryan Coogler's Sinners has received 13 nominations.

The 32-year-old Indian actress is part of a star-studded lineup of guest presenters which also includes Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skargård, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.

Besides Bhatt, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, whose Manipuri-language film Boong has been nominated in the Best Children's and Family Film category, will also attend the ceremony. Boong narrates the story of a young boy named Boong (Gugun Kipgen), from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. Backed by actor-producer Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani through their banner Excel Entertainment, the Indian film will compete against Disney hits Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2 as well as animated science fantasy film Arco.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has two films lined up for release. The first is the action thriller Alpha, the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. It also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The second is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Love & War, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Both the films have been postponed and their new release dates haven't been announced yet.

