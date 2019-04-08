Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan can easily play Nisha and Prem in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' remake: Madhuri Dixit

Last year Renuka Shahane had also said that if the classic is ever revisited, she would like to see Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan play the roles of Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan

Sooraj Barjatya’s 1994 hit 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' continues to remain one of India's favourite family dramas. The Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer not just came as a turning point in the actors' career but also cemented Barjatyas' position in the industry.

Sometime around Feb last year, Rajshri productions conducted a poll on Facebook asking the audiences if they would like to see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Hum Aapke Hain Koun's remake. While a few loyal fans of the classic begged them to leave the 'gem' untouched, quite a few got excited with the idea of seeing 'Varia' in the remake.

Varun has already stepped into Salman Khan's shoes once with 'Judwaa 2' and so has Alia Bhatt with the recreated version of 'Tamma Tamma Again’.

During 'Kalank' promotions, on being asked about her thoughts on a remake of 'Hum Apke Hain Koun', Madhuri said, “Oh my goodness. I feel it depends on the way the characters are written. I feel our writers are very important. The way they will write the scenes and the dialogues will determine the chemistry between two actors. Just because you know each other, you can't create that chemistry. It has to be well written and directed. For me, anybody can play that role.”

On being further questioned if Alia and Varun will be able to pull it off, without blinking an eye, the diva said, “Alia and Varun can easily play those characters. Alia is a very good actress. She can get into any role and make it her own. So yeah, definitely. They’ll be good.”

Interestingly last year in an interview to Hindustan Times, Renuka Shahane -- who played the role of a doting daughter and a loving bahu in the film -- had also said that if the film is revisited, she would want to see Alia and Varun play the roles of Madhuri and Salman.

“Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a very family-oriented film, where everyone loves each other. It started this whole plethora of sangeet, mehendi functions at all family weddings. And that has not gone out of fashion yet, so, definitely, a Hum Aapke Hain Koun remake would still work. And I’d love to see Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan play the new-age Nisha and Prem," she said.

During the same media interaction, when a few journos asked Alia about Madhuri's comment she said: "Wow! That's a first! Call up Sooraj Barjatya Sir, somebody. Unhi ko banaana chahiye...I don't think anybody can be Nisha and Prem - that was too iconic a film. I feel it's too gracious and generous of ma'am (Madhuri Dixit) to say this. That's how she is. She is a very very giving person. Also, very supportive and very encouraging."

Varun Dhawan also echoed the same sentiments when asked about the remake. "Oh God! I think that's too big a compliment. I am already doing one remake (Coolie No 1) right now so one at a step. I think 'Hum Apke Hain Koun' is too iconic. Everyone remembers it too well. I will be scared to do that."

