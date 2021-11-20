Inside Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal’s pre-wedding bash: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor attend the celebrations

Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are reportedly getting married on November 21. The couple organized the Mehendi ceremony for their loved ones on Friday night. Alia Bhatt and Vanni Kapoor were seen celebrating the pre-wedding festivities with the couple.

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a traditional red outfit posing with her bestie Akansha Ranjan, Anushka's sister. Vaani Kapoor wore an elegant pink outfit to the ceremony. The bride-to-be Anushka Ranjan wore a green lehenga and was seen grooving to the beats of dhol.

Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya and famous TV actor Krystle D'Souza also graced the event. The latter also posted a video on her Instagram account on Saturday morning where she is seen dancing with Anushka on the line, "Banno Yeh Mehendi Kya Kehna" from the famous song "Ye Ladka Hai Allah" from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'.

The celebrity couple were seen together in their recently launched song "Meri Zindagi Mein" and looked sizzling hot together. Anushka had shared the video on her Instagram account with the caption, "#MeriZindagiMein toh @adityaseal hai. Aur aapke?"

The couple has planned a three-day intimate wedding ceremony with their family and friends.