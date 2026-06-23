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Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph after India's Got Latent S2: Watch

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph

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Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph after India's Got Latent S2: Watch

Samay Raina surprised Alia Bhatt and Sharvari with signed photographs carrying a humorous message in a BTS video from India's Got Latent Season 2, leaving both actors in splits.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 10:27 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph after India's Got Latent S2: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
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Comedian Samay Raina has shared another behind-the-scenes glimpse from the shoot of India's Got Latent Season 2, and it's his interaction with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari that has caught fans' attention online.

The BTS footage, uploaded in the members-only section of Samay's YouTube channel, shows the comedian meeting the two actors before the shoot and surprising them with personalised gift hampers. The highlight, however, was a framed photograph of Samay carrying his autograph and a cheeky message.

The inscription on the photograph read, "Always wanted to give my autograph to someone like you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia Recalls Watching Latent With Raha

A clip from the video, now circulating on Instagram, shows Alia opening up about discovering India's Got Latent before appearing on the panel. "I have only watched Latent on my flight. You sent me that episode, and I was laughing loudly. I didn't realise Raha was sleeping next to me. I was disturbing everybody," she said.

Moments later, Alia burst into laughter after spotting Samay's signed photograph inside the gift hamper. Sharvari received a similar surprise and appeared equally amused by the gesture.

"This is so precious and this has to go on my bedside table because I always wanted an autograph from Samay," she joked.

Fans Call The Moment 'Wholesome'

The exchange quickly found its way onto social media, with viewers praising the light-hearted interaction between the stars and the comedian. Many described it as one of the most wholesome moments from the show's latest season, while others appreciated Samay's ability to turn an ordinary gift exchange into a comic highlight.

Samay's Return After Controversy

Samay Raina's return to India's Got Latent comes months after the show landed in controversy over remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode last year. Following the backlash, multiple FIRs were reportedly filed against Samay and Ranveer, leading the comedian to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube.

In April this year, Samay marked his comeback with the release of his stand-up special, Still Alive, where he announced the return of India's Got Latent.

The first episode of Season 2 premiered on June 20, featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai as panellists. While audience reactions have been mixed, with some viewers saying they miss the spontaneity of the original season, the show has continued to attract significant attention online.

India's Got Latent is currently trending at No. 1 on Netflix and is also available to watch on YouTube.

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