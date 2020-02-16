Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday win Filmfare Awards 2020; Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel calls out 'nepotism'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel went on to suggest the names who should have won Filmfare Awards 2020 instead of Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday

Alia Bhatt has won the best actress award in Filmfare Awards 2020. Similarly, Ananya Panday bagged best female debut award for 'Student Of The Year 2'. Calling out the nepotism, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter and offered suggestions about who according to her were more deserving.

Rangoli took Ankita Lokhande's name first. Ankita had worked in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' along with Kangana Ranaut. Much like everyone, Rangoli also questioned how 'Apna Time Aayega' won the best lyrics award over other nominations.

Taking a dig at Alia, she asked how did Alia receive best actress award when she was only in supporting role in the movie 'Gully Boy'. She also called Alia and Ananya 'Cinderella step sisters' and sarcastically congratulated them for keeping a straight face.

Take a look:

Ankita as Jhalkari Bai was a supreme debut magar nepo ne prove kar diya, jab tak unki gandagi saaf nahin hogi tab tak industry mein real talent ko insaaf nahin milega https://t.co/maOxHlmMMC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me .. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Kangana raised voice against awards so they be conscious of their actions and take fair calls, but awards be like ab toh pol khul he gayi ab openly nepotism karenge https://t.co/Q5R7dBHvEu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Harrasment and suppression of real hard working talent, celebration of mediocrity over extraordinary cinema is why Kangana takes movie mafia class and slaps them on their faces... I am with her in her fight — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Congratulations to the greatest talents ever born, natural actor off screen, playing Cinderella step sisters to perfection, congratulations to both of you and your clan for doing it with a straight face ⁦@aliaa08⁩ ⁦@ananyapandayy⁩ pic.twitter.com/uZwqDtEORP — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

When a society celebrates ‘ Nanga aaya tha kya ghanta lekar jayega over meri nas-nas tar kardo aur bana do ek sitar raag Baharat mujhpe chedo jhunjhunao bar bar... we know where we stand — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

'Gully Boy' won various awards at Filmfare. While Zoya Akhtar won best director and best film (critics), Ranveer Singh bagged best actor in a leading role (male). Alia Bhatt also won best actor in a leading role (female) along with Siddhant Chaturvedi bagging best actor in a supporting role (male). The movie also shared best music award with 'Kabir Singh'. 'Apna Time Aayega' won best lyrics. Zoya and Reema Kagti won best screenplay for 'Gully Boy' too.