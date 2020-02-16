Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday win Filmfare Awards 2020; Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel calls out 'nepotism'

Headlines

Eng vs Aus 5th Test: England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw Ashes 2-2

Wordle 773 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

Eng vs Aus 5th Test: England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw Ashes 2-2

8 most-awaited OTT series and films releasing in August

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday win Filmfare Awards 2020; Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel calls out 'nepotism'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel went on to suggest the names who should have won Filmfare Awards 2020 instead of Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 11:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Alia Bhatt has won the best actress award in Filmfare Awards 2020. Similarly, Ananya Panday bagged best female debut award for 'Student Of The Year 2'. Calling out the nepotism, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter and offered suggestions about who according to her were more deserving.

Rangoli took Ankita Lokhande's name first. Ankita had worked in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' along with Kangana Ranaut. Much like everyone, Rangoli also questioned how 'Apna Time Aayega' won the best lyrics award over other nominations.

Taking a dig at Alia, she asked how did Alia receive best actress award when she was only in supporting role in the movie 'Gully Boy'. She also called Alia and Ananya 'Cinderella step sisters' and sarcastically congratulated them for keeping a straight face.

Take a look:

'Gully Boy' won various awards at Filmfare. While Zoya Akhtar won best director and best film (critics), Ranveer Singh bagged best actor in a leading role (male). Alia Bhatt also won best actor in a leading role (female) along with Siddhant Chaturvedi bagging best actor in a supporting role (male). The movie also shared best music award with 'Kabir Singh'. 'Apna Time Aayega' won best lyrics. Zoya and Reema Kagti won best screenplay for 'Gully Boy' too.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar bury the hatchet; hug at singer's birthday months after infamous fight

‘Reason why he is visiting so many countries…’: Lalu Prasad Yadav's 2024 prediction for PM Modi

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her business, Ratan Tata connection, her husband was...

NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE