FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas

Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore

Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025

Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...

SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost; first look to be revealed in live-streaming event on...

Drinking from copper bottles to boost your health? Here's why it might secretly be harming you

ICAI CA September 2025 Toppers: Meet toppers in all three exam categories; check percentage, rank, other details

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi receives unique gift while rallying in Nalanda, WATCH viral video

From RCB lifting IPL trophy to Women in Blue winning ICC CWC: Here's how 2025 has been year of underdogs in sports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas

After Alpha gets postponed, these two films will now clash on Christmas

Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood

Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...;

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas

Christmas 2025 will see box office clash between Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer war drama Ikkis.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 05:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri v/s Ikkis
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha, the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2, was slated to release in cinemas on December 25. However, the action thriller has now been postponed by four months. Now, Christmas will see box office clash between Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer war drama Ikkis.

In an official statement shared on Monday, Yash Raj Films stated, "Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026." Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Then, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handles, shared a joint post with Ananya Panday uveiling the first poster from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and wrote, "I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER." This romantic drama is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration after Dostana 2 fallout.

Maddock Films also confirmed Ikkis release date as December 25 as they took to their social media handles, shared the film's poster and wrote, "On 25th December, bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra hero. #Ikkis in cinemas worldwide this Christmas." Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for making suspense thrillers including Andhadhun, Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar, and Merry Christmas.

READ | Remember Shiney Ahuja? Gangster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, was sentenced to 7 years for rape; now owns garment business in...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood
Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...;
Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025
Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025
Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...
Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...
SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost; first look to be revealed in live-streaming event on...
SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE