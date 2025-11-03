After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas

Christmas 2025 will see box office clash between Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer war drama Ikkis.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha, the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2, was slated to release in cinemas on December 25. However, the action thriller has now been postponed by four months. Now, Christmas will see box office clash between Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer war drama Ikkis.

In an official statement shared on Monday, Yash Raj Films stated, "Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026." Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Then, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handles, shared a joint post with Ananya Panday uveiling the first poster from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and wrote, "I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER." This romantic drama is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration after Dostana 2 fallout.

Maddock Films also confirmed Ikkis release date as December 25 as they took to their social media handles, shared the film's poster and wrote, "On 25th December, bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra hero. #Ikkis in cinemas worldwide this Christmas." Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for making suspense thrillers including Andhadhun, Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar, and Merry Christmas.

