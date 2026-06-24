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Alia Bhatt admits Alpha pushed her in ways she hadn’t experienced before, confesses 'we often don’t get to see' two women leading actioner

Alia Bhatt summarised her experience of shooting Alpha, and leading YRF Spy Universe's first female spy actioner.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 05:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alia Bhatt admits Alpha pushed her in ways she hadn’t experienced before, confesses 'we often don’t get to see' two women leading actioner
A poster of Alpha (Image source: IMDb)
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Alia Bhatt opened up about leading the first female spy actioner in YRF Spy Universe, Alpha, and admitted the film has pushed her in ways she hadn't experienced before. Alpha is the 7th instalment in the shared universe. Unlike previous films, Alpha is an origin story, led by Alia and Sharvari, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Directed by Shiv Rawail (director of The Railway Men), Alpha is written by Uday Chopra. 

Alia Bhatt admitted Alpha pushed her in ways she hadn't experienced 

Speaking about the experience, Alia summarised, "I had such a good time making Alpha. It’s probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had on a film set. There was something really exciting about stepping into this world of action, scale, and adventure. It pushed me in ways I hadn’t experienced before, and I loved every bit of it."

We don't get to see two women leading an actioner: Alia Bhatt

She further added, "What I loved most was that at the heart of it were two women leading all the action. We don’t get to see that very often, and I had a lot of fun being part of that. Alpha is a celebration of attitude and a celebration at the movies."

Also read: Pratik Gandhi says 'we need Mahatma Gandhi', calls him 'India's first Alpha male', gets brutally trolled: 'Bakchodi ki bhi seema hoti hai'

Alia Bhatt loved every minute on the Alpha set 

Praising the team that made Alpha possible, Alia called the crew 'fantastic' and said, "What made it even more special was getting to do it with such a fantastic group of people. Whether it was our director, cast, the action team, or the crew behind the scenes, there was a real sense of excitement around what we were making, and I think some of that energy found its way onto the screen. I genuinely looked forward to going to set every morning, and I loved every minute of it."

About YRF Spy Universe

The Spy Universe came into existence after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023), with the studio secretly planning a crossover of Shah Rukh Khan with Salman Khan's Tiger. Chronologically, the universe started with Salman Khan's superhit Ek Tha Tiger (2012), followed by blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff's War (2019), Pathaan, Tiger 3 (2023), and War 2 (2025).  Alpha is scheduled for release in cinemas on July 3. 

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