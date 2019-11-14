Alia, Ayushmann, Deepika, Manoj, Parvathy, Ranveer, Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupathi come together for a rare photo

Only a few weeks are left for 2019 to end and it's time to rewind what an eventful year it was for the Indian cinema. Not only Bollywood, but movies from other parts of the country also got amazing recognition among the masses irrespective of the language. Movies down South were appreciated by the mainstream celebs and it created a huge fan following for stars there also. Also, it was a great run for Bollywood with hits coming out almost every month.

To commemorate all that, Film Companion decided to unite actors from not only Bollywood but also down South for a roundtable interview. For the same, actors namely Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Manoj Bajpayee, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Vijay Sethupathi came together in one frame. A photo of all of them has hit the internet and it instantly went viral on all social media pages.

Check it out below:

Alia is a part of the panel as she gave one of her memorable performance as Safeena in Gully Boy. While Ayushmann delivered three hits this year including Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. Deepika, on the other hand, shot for a hard-hitting film Chhapaak this year in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor.

Manoj made his digital debut with the show The Family Man and was also seen in the film Sonchiriya. Parvathy delivered gut-wrenching performances in the films Uyare and Virus this year. While Ranveer redefined street rapper as Murad in Gully Boy.

Vijay Deverakonda was seen in Dear Comrade and Vijay Sethupathi delivered impressive performance in movies namely Petta, Super Deluxe, Sindhubaadh and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.