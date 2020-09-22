Ali Fazal writes 'takes courage and nerves of steel' for Richa Chadha amid Anurag Kashyap-Payal Ghosh controversy

Richa Chadha initiated legal action against Payal Ghosh dragged her name in #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap. A lot of celebrities lent their support to Richa and now her beau and actor Ali Fazal also reacted to it. He took to his Instagram page and reposted the legal notice shared by Richa. Ali was all praises for his fiancée and also wrote that people like her make the world a better place.

Ali stated, "My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner, your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and I have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time I've known you. The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isn't fractured by hate. And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because I know you won't stop standing up for those in need, especially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal setups we face today the world over."

The Mirzapur actor further shared, "I believe every voice must be heard. I believe in dissent. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They indeed prevail. I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility. I believe that we as a society need to empower our women so that their fearless voices echo in all its glory and yet with care and gentleness."

Fazal concluded by writing, "I say this today, not because you're my partner but because people like you make the world a better place and we need you... Love you. With you. Always."

Richa also shared an update on the legal action by writing, "Update: Soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Ms Ghosh. My person along with a person from my lawyers' office, went to hand-deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of. We have their refusal on video."