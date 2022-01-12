Ali Fazal unveils his character poster from Hollywood film 'Death on the Nile', partner Richa Chadha reacts

Ali Fazal took to Instagram on Wednesday 12 January and shared his character poster from the upcoming Hollywood film 'Death On The Nile'. The 'Mirzapur' actor is essaying the character of Cousin Andrew Katchadourian, one of the suspects in this whodunnit murder mystery.

Fazal, with a mustache, looks dapper in old Hollywood style from the 1930s in the poster titled as The Cousin. Along with sharing his own look, Ali also uploaded the character posters of Kenneth Branagh - The Detective, Gal Gadot - The Bride, Emma Mackey - The Lover, Letitia Wright - The Manager, Annette Bening - The Mother, and Tom Bateman - The Associate. He captioned the set of photos as "ONE MONTH TO GO! All aboard the Karnak!! Here’s a glimpse of who you will meet."

What caught everyone's attention was Richa Chadha's loving note for her beau Ali Fazal. Ali and Richa have been dating each other for quite some time and have been very open about their relationship as the couple keeps sharing their candid pictures on their social media handles.

Reposting Ali's set of pictures on her own Instagram handle, Richa wrote, "Tere jaisa star kahaaan!!! Meri jaan meri Shaan. With a heart full of pride, I share with you this poster of cousin Andrew. Who you may also know as Abdul or Guddu Pandit or Lobo or Zafar Bhai or chameleon. I love you and I am so happy the world gets to see this."

Recalling the times when the duo started dating, Richa added, "Jab hum mile the, aap cycle pe the aur main i10 mein, tab se ab tak ka safar has been so hard and will continue to be but you know what? I wouldn’t want it any other way. You know what’s beautiful about this? It’s all self-made. I love you and I am mad proud of you my partner, lover, BFF and soul mate. 2022 is the year of magic on ALL fronts. Amen."

Kenneth Branagh reprises his role as famous fictional detective Hercule Poirot in 'Death On The Nile' and has also directed the mystery thriller scheduled to release on 11th February 2022.