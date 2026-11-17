Ali Fazal will play Dr Aziz in a five-part international adaptation of E.M. Forster's A Passage to India for BBC and CBC. Directed by Richie Mehta, the series also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shahana Goswami, Fiona Shaw and Tom Mison.

Ali Fazal is set to headline the international adaptation of E.M. Forster's acclaimed novel A Passage to India, adding another significant project to his growing international career. The five-part series is being developed for the BBC and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), with Emmy-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta serving as writer and director. The series will be shot in India and feature a cast comprising Indian and international actors.

Ali will play Dr Aziz, an Indian physician navigating the social and political complexities of colonial India in the 1920s. The story revolves around his belief in the possibility of genuine friendships across cultural boundaries, which is challenged following a controversial incident that changes the course of his life. The ensuing legal battle exposes deep-rooted prejudices, racial tensions and the unequal power dynamics of British colonial rule.

The international ensemble includes Tom Mison as Fielding, an educator who develops a close friendship with Aziz, Fiona Shaw as Mrs Moore, Gwilym Lee as her son Ronny and Clare Hughes as Adela, whose visit to India becomes central to the story. The Indian cast features Naseeruddin Shah as Godbole, an academic with a spiritual outlook, Shahana Goswami as Amrit Rao, an accomplished barrister and one of the first women to enter the legal profession in India, and Danish Hussain as Hamidullah, Aziz’s uncle and confidant.

The adaptation marks another international collaboration for Ali, who has previously featured in projects such as Victoria & Abdul and built a strong following through Indian productions, including the hit series Mirzapur. Playing the central character in an adaptation of one of the most recognised literary works set in India further expands his international body of work. For Richie Mehta, the series follows internationally acclaimed projects such as Poacher. The filmmaker now takes on Forster's novel, which explores friendship, identity, justice and colonialism against the backdrop of British-ruled India.

A Passage to India is an official UK-Canada co-production between Parti Productions, Working Title Television and Richie Mehta’s A Passage Post. The series has been commissioned by the BBC and CBC and will be available on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, CBC TV and CBC Gem. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will handle its international sales. Mehta will also executive produce the series alongside Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan of Working Title Television, Nisha Parti, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Nawfal Faizullah, Nicola Makoway and Roma Khanna. Kristian Dench serves as series producer.

READ | Brad Pitt wants to play the villain opposite Robert Pattinson's James Bond: 'Get Denis Villeneuve on the phone'