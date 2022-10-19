Search icon
Ali Fazal supports Sajid Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 16, says 'evict him right now'

Actor Ali Fazal has joined the group of miffed netizens and celebrities who want the eviction of MeToo-accused filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 06:30 AM IST

Ali Fazal- Sajid Khan

The reality show Bigg Boss 16 is constantly making news, and one of the prime reasons is the participation of filmmaker Sajid Khan. Khan has been accused of #MeToo allegations, and that's why netizens are openly questioning the makers and asking them to evict the director. 

Among the furious social media users, actor Ali Fazal also extended his support and agreed with the audience for the removal of Sajid from the show. Ali took his Instagram and shared a post that was against the accused filmmaker. The post voiced the removal of Khan with creatives that says "Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now." The Fukrey star reshared the original post to his stories. 

Here's the screenshot of Ali sharing the post

Here's a fact for you, Sajid is the cousin of Farhan Akhtar, and the latter is the producer of the Fazal starrer Mirzapur series. Now, we wonder if Ali's stand against Sajid will go well with Akhtar. 

Earlier, Sona Mohapatra attacked Farhan Akhtar for not voicing against the participation of MeToo accused Sajid Khan in the Bigg Boss house. Farhan and Sajid are cousins, and the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star is also the founder of the organisation MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination). Akhtar was also the Ambassador for UN Women India (South Asia).

For the unversed, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has come out in favour of Sajid Khan amid criticism of his participation in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 and addressed a letter to the minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. In the letter, FWICE stated that Sajid had already served his one-year suspension. In March 2019, the embargo was lifted.  

