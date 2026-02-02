FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Ali Fazal shares BTS video from Mirzapur The Film sets after film wraps up shooting: 'Journey of some love and some hate'

Mirzapur The Film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Dugal. It is slated to hit cinemas later this year. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 10:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ali Fazal shares BTS video from Mirzapur The Film sets after film wraps up shooting: 'Journey of some love and some hate'
Ali Fazal in Mirzapur
Ali Fazal has given fans their first look into the making of Mirzapur: The Film as the much-anticipated project officially wraps up its final schedule this past weekend. The actor took to social media to share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, offering an engaging insight into the process behind bringing the gritty world of Mirzapur and the iconic character of Guddu Bhaiya to the big screen.

This marks the first time visuals from the making of the film have been shared publicly, making the post especially significant for fans of the franchise. With the shoot now complete, the post signals that the film has entered its next phase, further fuelling anticipation. He further noted that the entire cast and crew gave their best through the journey and signed off by mentioning that more pictures would follow.

Sharing his thoughts, Ali wrote in his caption, "YEH SILSILA lamba hai. It's just a journey of some Love and some Hate. Mirzapur The Film wraps its final schedule. Nani ki aawaaz mein Badayuni sa’ab ka ek sher haath lag gaya, yahaan uska hona laazim hai." Reflecting on the team effort behind the film, he added, "Here's just my love for the main man behind us...pushing us to perfection DIRECTOR SAAB – Gurupa.. @gurmmeetsingh aur unke saathi in crime #PuneetKrishna for creating the many worlds and Baba @kapoorbaba who has relentlessly shot this masterpiece without compromising despite all the necessary hurdles but through all of it we brought our A game when the camera rolled up on us."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

With Mirzapur: The Film being one of the most anticipated projects, this first glimpse from the making has heightened excitement among audiences. The crime drama also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Dugal. It is slated to hit cinemas later this year. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet.

