Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore
India-US trade deal finalised, reciprocal tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump
Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits
GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record
Ali Fazal shares BTS video from Mirzapur The Film sets after film wraps up shooting: 'Journey of some love and some hate'
SASCI funding for 3 UTs nearly doubled, Delhi will try to achieve maximum benefit from this: CM Rekha Gupta
Usman for Usman! Khawaja defends Pakistani bowler Usman Tariq over 'chucking' controversy
'Didn't need to overreact': Shashi Tharoor slams govt over Rahul Gandhi LS speech row
Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, stakeholders warn against 'influencer factory' risk
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar drop major cryptic hint about teaser release date and time
BOLLYWOOD
Mirzapur The Film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Dugal. It is slated to hit cinemas later this year. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet.
Ali Fazal has given fans their first look into the making of Mirzapur: The Film as the much-anticipated project officially wraps up its final schedule this past weekend. The actor took to social media to share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, offering an engaging insight into the process behind bringing the gritty world of Mirzapur and the iconic character of Guddu Bhaiya to the big screen.
This marks the first time visuals from the making of the film have been shared publicly, making the post especially significant for fans of the franchise. With the shoot now complete, the post signals that the film has entered its next phase, further fuelling anticipation. He further noted that the entire cast and crew gave their best through the journey and signed off by mentioning that more pictures would follow.
Sharing his thoughts, Ali wrote in his caption, "YEH SILSILA lamba hai. It's just a journey of some Love and some Hate. Mirzapur The Film wraps its final schedule. Nani ki aawaaz mein Badayuni sa’ab ka ek sher haath lag gaya, yahaan uska hona laazim hai." Reflecting on the team effort behind the film, he added, "Here's just my love for the main man behind us...pushing us to perfection DIRECTOR SAAB – Gurupa.. @gurmmeetsingh aur unke saathi in crime #PuneetKrishna for creating the many worlds and Baba @kapoorbaba who has relentlessly shot this masterpiece without compromising despite all the necessary hurdles but through all of it we brought our A game when the camera rolled up on us."
With Mirzapur: The Film being one of the most anticipated projects, this first glimpse from the making has heightened excitement among audiences. The crime drama also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Dugal. It is slated to hit cinemas later this year. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet.
READ | Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars