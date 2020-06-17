Ali Fazal's mother passes away in Lucknow

In sad news, actor Ali Fazal has been bereaved as his mother passed away. She took her last breath in Lucknow their hometown on the morning of June 17, 2020. Ali's spokesperson released a statement on the passing of his mother and it read as "It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal's mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after a quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace."

The statement further read as "Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point."

RIP!

Ali also took to his Instagram story earlier today and penned, "Phir kabhi Pammo. Wahaan jahaan wahaan na jaana ho. Love, Ali. P.S. Abhi itna hi aaya likhne ko".

Check it out below:

Ali has been living in Mumbai amid lockdown from the past few months. The actor was also all set to tie the knot with Richa Chaddha in May. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, the wedding has been postponed indefinitely.